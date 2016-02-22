Dr. Marcia Norman, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Norman, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcia Norman, PSY.D is a Counselor in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Counseling, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Florida Institute Of Technology.
Dr. Norman works at
Locations
-
1
Positive Change Counseling Pllc525 N Park Ave Ste 121, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 492-2932
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CoreSource
- HealthChoice
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norman?
Compassionate; respectful., listens, soft-spoken , non-judgmental, professional, accessible and prompt. A +
About Dr. Marcia Norman, PSY.D
- Counseling
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1184859696
Education & Certifications
- Park Place Behavioral Health Care
- Florida Institute Of Technology
- ROLLINS COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norman works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Norman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.