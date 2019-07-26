Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perretto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT
Overview of Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT
Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT is an Orthopedic Physical Therapist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Physical Therapy, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / Physical Therapy.
Dr. Perretto's Office Locations
-
1
Main Office7000 W Palmetto Park Rd Ste 210, Boca Raton, FL 33433 Directions (561) 366-2435
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
As a patient with Ehlers Danlos syndrome finding a specialist Was almost impossible Marcia C.Perretto is that and so much more ! She is by far the best in the diagnostic treatment of the my entire body muscular And the functionality I am in my early 50s and have been to other Pts and there is no comparison In my view Marcia approach to physical therapy has improved my Life . Thank you
About Dr. Marcia Perretto, DPT
- Orthopedic Physical Therapy
- 14 years of experience
- English, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1326375502
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / Physical Therapy
- Pontifical Catholic University Of Parana
