See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Murray, UT
Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP

Geriatric Medicine
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP

Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT. 

Dr. Pinkerman works at AMG Senior Medical Group in Murray, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Pinkerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMG Senior Medical Group
    434 W Ascension Way Ste 225, Murray, UT 84123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 716-7008
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    AMG Senior Medical Group
    835 E 4800 S Ste 230, Murray, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 716-7008
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pinkerman?

    Nov 11, 2022
    One of the most caring and knowledgeable Dr I know.
    Divina S McPhie — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pinkerman to family and friends

    Dr. Pinkerman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pinkerman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP.

    About Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093183873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Univeristy Of Utah Bsn
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pinkerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pinkerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pinkerman works at AMG Senior Medical Group in Murray, UT. View the full address on Dr. Pinkerman’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkerman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinkerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinkerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.