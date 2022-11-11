Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinkerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP
Overview of Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP
Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Murray, UT.
Dr. Pinkerman works at
Dr. Pinkerman's Office Locations
AMG Senior Medical Group434 W Ascension Way Ste 225, Murray, UT 84123 Directions (801) 716-7008Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
AMG Senior Medical Group835 E 4800 S Ste 230, Murray, UT 84107 Directions (801) 716-7008
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
One of the most caring and knowledgeable Dr I know.
About Dr. Marcia Pinkerman, DNP
- Geriatric Medicine
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1093183873
Education & Certifications
- Univeristy Of Utah Bsn
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pinkerman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pinkerman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinkerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pinkerman speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinkerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinkerman.
