Dr. Marcia Sasso, DC is a Chiropractor in Margate, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Jfk Diagnostic Inc5663 Nw 29th St, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 974-3456
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I have already recommended her to my friends and I’ve only been there once. I was truly amazed at the warmth of the place and the knowledge of the doctors and the time and effort they put into spending time to get to know me. I left there feeling like my whole body was treated and I felt great I had a sore shoulder and I already see a difference in the mobility of it and I’ve only had one treatment . I’m definitely going back. I would recommend this place for anyone who is smart enough to put their trust in chiropractic medicine.
- Chiropractic
- 40 years of experience
- English
- New York Chiropractic College
Dr. Sasso accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sasso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasso. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.