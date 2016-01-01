See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Salinas, CA
Marcia Simmons, MS

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Marcia Simmons, MS is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Salinas, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    154 Central Ave, Salinas, CA 93901 (831) 633-0519
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    About Marcia Simmons, MS

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164643904
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcia Simmons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Marcia Simmons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcia Simmons.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcia Simmons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcia Simmons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

