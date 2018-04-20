Marcie Wheatley accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcie Wheatley, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marcie Wheatley, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Olathe, KS.
Locations
New Hope LLC405 S Clairborne Rd Ste 1, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 764-5463
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Marcie did a great job helping me see things clearly when I went to visit with her. She was insightful and genuinely took interest in me and my situation.
About Marcie Wheatley, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1982649091
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcie Wheatley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Marcie Wheatley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcie Wheatley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcie Wheatley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcie Wheatley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.