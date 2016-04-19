Dr. Marcus McCray, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marcus McCray, DC
Dr. Marcus McCray, DC is a Sports Medicine Chiropractor in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Logan College of Chiropractic.
Invoke Wellness Center1315 W 86th St Ste D, Indianapolis, IN 46260 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- Sagamore Health Network
The doctors told me that my rib had been misplaced when I was jerked by dog while walking him. I was told I'd have to take meds and go to physical therapy 2 times a week. I went to see Dr. McCray and he assessed my injury. He not only realigned my rib but was also able to tell that I had a pre existing injury from childhood, he adjusted this as well. I've been feeling great ever since. I was able to stop taking the medicine and physical therapy. Thanks Dr. McCray!!
- Indianapolis Colts
- Logan College of Chiropractic
- University of Florida
Dr. McCray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
