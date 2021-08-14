Marcus Morris, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcus Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marcus Morris, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Marcus Morris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chandler, AZ.
Marcus Morris works at
Locations
AZ Endocrine Institute2971 W Elliot Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 733-5483
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
GREAT PROVIDER. Very informative. 4 stars to Marcus Morris
About Marcus Morris, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1447608435
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcus Morris has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Marcus Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcus Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Marcus Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcus Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcus Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcus Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.