Marcus Sevier, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Marcus Sevier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.

Marcus Sevier works at Vytalus Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vytalus Medical Group
    Vytalus Medical Group
23330 US 59 Ste 300, Kingwood, TX 77339
(281) 359-3223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Vytalus Medical Group
    23330 Highway 59 N # 300, Kingwood, TX 77339 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 359-3223

Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety
Allergic Disorders
Allergies
Anxiety

Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allegiance Health Plans
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 24, 2021
    Dr Marcus S. Is the best Dr I have ever seen. SUPER friendly and actually listens to us when we talk. He cares about his patients and doesn't act superior. Just a normal guys that cares about people and that is SUPER smart! Love that Dr and this practice!! My entire immediate family comes in to see him and they all say the same thing. Great place!
    Ray Barrera — Mar 24, 2021
    About Marcus Sevier, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1821210600
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Marcus Sevier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcus Sevier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Marcus Sevier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Marcus Sevier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Marcus Sevier works at Vytalus Medical Group in Kingwood, TX. View the full address on Marcus Sevier’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Marcus Sevier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcus Sevier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcus Sevier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcus Sevier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

