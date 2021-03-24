Marcus Sevier, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Marcus Sevier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Marcus Sevier, PA-C
Overview
Marcus Sevier, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kingwood, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch.
Marcus Sevier works at
Locations
-
1
Vytalus Medical Group23330 US 59 Ste 300, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-3223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Vytalus Medical Group23330 Highway 59 N # 300, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 359-3223
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allegiance Health Plans
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- Memorial Hermann Physician Network
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Marcus Sevier?
Dr Marcus S. Is the best Dr I have ever seen. SUPER friendly and actually listens to us when we talk. He cares about his patients and doesn't act superior. Just a normal guys that cares about people and that is SUPER smart! Love that Dr and this practice!! My entire immediate family comes in to see him and they all say the same thing. Great place!
About Marcus Sevier, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1821210600
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
Frequently Asked Questions
Marcus Sevier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Marcus Sevier accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Marcus Sevier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Marcus Sevier works at
32 patients have reviewed Marcus Sevier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Marcus Sevier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Marcus Sevier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Marcus Sevier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.