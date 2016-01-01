Dr. Atkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marcy Atkins, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Marcy Atkins, PHD is a Psychologist in Middletown, RI.
Dr. Atkins works at
Locations
Karen Gieseke Phd & Associates Inc. Comprehensive Psychological Service42 Valley Rd Ste 3C, Middletown, RI 02842 Directions (401) 842-0009
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Marcy Atkins, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1275595993
Dr. Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Atkins works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.