Maren Barootian, LICSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maren Barootian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maren Barootian, LICSW
Overview of Maren Barootian, LICSW
Maren Barootian, LICSW is a Mental Health Professional in Duluth, MN.
Maren Barootian works at
Maren Barootian's Office Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 2nd Street Building502 E 2nd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Essentia Health-Building E (Duluth)530 E 2nd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Maren Barootian?
About Maren Barootian, LICSW
- Mental Health
- English
- Female
- 1801030366
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Maren Barootian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Maren Barootian using Healthline FindCare.
Maren Barootian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maren Barootian works at
Maren Barootian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Maren Barootian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Maren Barootian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Maren Barootian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.