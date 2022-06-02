Overview

Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD is a Psychologist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Counseling Psychology and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Ajayi-Nabors works at Clinical Psychology Services in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.