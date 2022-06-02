See All Psychologists in Portage, MI
Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD

Psychology
3.9 (24)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD is a Psychologist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Psychology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Western Michigan University Counseling Psychology and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Hospital and Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Ajayi-Nabors works at Clinical Psychology Services in Portage, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Psychologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
Dr. Erin Rafter, PHD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clinical Psychology Services
    1400 W Milham Ave, Portage, MI 49024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (269) 312-8686
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Borgess Hospital
  • Bronson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar IV Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Cigna
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ajayi-Nabors?

    Jun 02, 2022
    I had 3rd almost 4th stage cancer in 2019. After the harsh cancer/ treatment I started having short term memory issues. After talking with my GP and her office Social Worker it was agreed I needed to have extensive Neuropsychological evaluation/ testing done. Something like this is pretty scary but Dr. Ajayi-Nabors and her staff was considerate, professional and courteous to my needs. After the testing was completed, Dr. Ajayi-Nabors took time to thoroughly explain the testing outcome plus took time to answer my questions and provided recommendations to me. I would recommend Dr. Ajayi-Nabors to my Family/ Friends
    — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ajayi-Nabors to family and friends

    Dr. Ajayi-Nabors' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ajayi-Nabors

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD.

    About Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336311257
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Western Michigan University Counseling Psychology
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Eastern Washington University Master's In Psychology
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ajayi-Nabors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ajayi-Nabors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ajayi-Nabors works at Clinical Psychology Services in Portage, MI. View the full address on Dr. Ajayi-Nabors’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Ajayi-Nabors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ajayi-Nabors.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ajayi-Nabors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ajayi-Nabors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Margaret Ajayi-Nabors, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.