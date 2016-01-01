See All Nurse Practitioners in Duluth, MN
Margaret Bartlett, APRN

General Surgery (Nurse Practitioner)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Margaret Bartlett, APRN

Margaret Bartlett, APRN is a General Surgery Nurse Practitioner in Duluth, MN. 

Margaret Bartlett works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Margaret Bartlett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 4, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

About Margaret Bartlett, APRN

  • General Surgery (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1346889334
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

