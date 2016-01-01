Margaret Bittle accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Bittle, MED
Overview
Margaret Bittle, MED is a Counselor in Medford, NJ.
Margaret Bittle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Restore Foot and Ankle Center155 ROUTE 70, Medford, NJ 08055 Directions (609) 859-2738
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Bittle?
About Margaret Bittle, MED
- Counseling
- English
- 1932366853
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Bittle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Bittle works at
3 patients have reviewed Margaret Bittle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Bittle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Bittle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Bittle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.