Dr. Cato Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret Cato Jackson, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Margaret Cato Jackson, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Jacksonville, FL.
Nemours Childrens Clinic807 Childrens Way, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 390-3600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough assessment and provided great review of results and recommendations.
About Dr. Margaret Cato Jackson, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English, French
- 1720194640
Dr. Cato Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cato Jackson speaks French.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Cato Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cato Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cato Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cato Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.