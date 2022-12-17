Dr. Gill has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Margaret Gill, DNP
Dr. Margaret Gill, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
The Maternity Center of East Tennessee1925 Ailor Ave, Knoxville, TN 37921 Directions (865) 525-1540
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Takes the time to ask as well as answer questions about her patients mental health and physical health. Has a actual dialog with you regarding the nature of your visit.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184979007
Dr. Gill accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gill.
