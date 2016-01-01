See All Family Doctors in Chattanooga, TN
Margaret Greene, FNP

Family Medicine
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Margaret Greene, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. 

Margaret Greene works at Academic Internal Medicine in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Signal Mountain, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Academic Internal Medicine
    979 E 3rd St Ste 601, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    CHI Memorial Center for Integrative Medicine - Signal Mountain
    1238 Taft Hwy Ste 170, Signal Mountain, TN 37377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Margaret Greene, FNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1730411901
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Greene, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Greene is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret Greene has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Margaret Greene has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Margaret Greene. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Greene.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Greene, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Greene appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

