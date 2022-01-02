Margaret Harrison accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Harrison, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margaret Harrison, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tacoma, WA.
Margaret Harrison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 3, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7503
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Harrison?
I’ve seen Dr. Harrison twice at urgent care in the last two weeks. I thought she was very nice took time with me and Thorough.
About Margaret Harrison, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1740503994
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Harrison works at
3 patients have reviewed Margaret Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Harrison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Harrison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Harrison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.