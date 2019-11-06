See All Nurse Practitioners in Baton Rouge, LA
Margaret Hughes, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Margaret Hughes, APRN

Margaret Hughes, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Baton Rouge, LA. 

Margaret Hughes works at Capital Area Ctr for Addictive Disorders in Baton Rouge, LA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Margaret Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Area Ctr for Addictive Disorders
    4615 Government St Bldg 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 925-1906
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 06, 2019
    Margarete Hughes, A.P.H.N. has been my doctor for over two years and has been the most respectable specialist in her field. Without a doubt, she really makes you not feel vulnerable and works with you on the various medications and how each affect your body as a whole. Top tier health care service is what she provides.
    Blake Jones — Nov 06, 2019
    About Margaret Hughes, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184142820
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

