Margaret Johnson, FNP

Family Medicine
4.9 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Margaret Johnson, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Franklin, OH. 

Margaret Johnson works at Middletown Family Practice in Franklin, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Middletown Family Practice
    5275 State Route 122 Ste 100, Franklin, OH 45005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miami Valley Hospital
  • Atrium Medical Center

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 20 ratings
Patient Ratings (20)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 19, 2022
The staff at Middletown office were very helpful in providing me with the utmost medical care thank you
— Dec 19, 2022
Photo: Margaret Johnson, FNP
About Margaret Johnson, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1003466368
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Margaret Johnson, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Margaret Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Margaret Johnson works at Middletown Family Practice in Franklin, OH. View the full address on Margaret Johnson’s profile.

20 patients have reviewed Margaret Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Johnson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

