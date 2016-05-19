Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D is a Psychologist in Lititz, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University Of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
Lititz PA office1555 Highlands Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 Directions (717) 569-6223
Ocean View Office158 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE 19967 Directions (302) 539-1346
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kay?
Dr. Kay's staff needed to redo their contract of services before it was sent to the school so that the wording of the TOTAL contracted amount was in agreement with the amount approved by the school district. The school district's letter allotted a higher amount than her original contract amount listed. (Not all her fees were listed in contract's amount--so if signed as is, the school would cover less.) Also, verify receipt of all questionnaires with Dr. Kay. Dr. Kay is AWESOME in every way!!
About Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D
- Psychology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Acadia Neuropsychological Rehabilitation
- Waterloo County Board Of Education
- Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Waterloo
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
