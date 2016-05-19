See All Psychologists in Lititz, PA
Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D

Psychology
4.6 (28)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D is a Psychologist in Lititz, PA. They specialize in Psychology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University Of Pennsylvania.

Dr. Kay works at My Eye Dr in Lititz, PA with other offices in Ocean View, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lititz PA office
    1555 Highlands Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 569-6223
  2. 2
    Ocean View Office
    158 Central Ave, Ocean View, DE 19967 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 539-1346

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adult Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Adolescent Counseling
Adult Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adult Autism Chevron Icon
Asperger Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Comprehension Problems Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Development of Written Expression Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental Language Delay Chevron Icon
Dysgraphia Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy, X - Linked - Learning Disabilities - Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Intellectual Disability Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Mixed Receptive-Expressive Language Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D

Specialties
  • Psychology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 27 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1013058585
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Acadia Neuropsychological Rehabilitation
Residency
Internship
  • Waterloo County Board Of Education
Internship
Medical Education
  • Indiana University Of Pennsylvania
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • University of Waterloo
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Margaret Kay, ED.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

28 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

