Dr. McMahon accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Margaret McMahon, PHD
Overview
Dr. Margaret McMahon, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Plano, TX.
Dr. McMahon works at
Locations
Marriage Is A Business- Center for Therapy and Education2301 Ohio Dr Ste 202, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 923-6778
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy I found her! When I came to her I had an emotional situation happen at work and I needed to talk to someone to help me out of my depression. She does more than listen and ask questions- she applies the information and helps me to understand the situation. At the end of the session, she always gives me a paper recapping important information or we discussed I should do. I always feel safe to express my thoughts because I know she can help. She is the best!
About Dr. Margaret McMahon, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417975707
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
