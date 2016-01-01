Margaret Morgan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Margaret Morgan, NP
Margaret Morgan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Nashville, TN.
Belle Meade Dermatology24 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 237-7070
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114283892
Margaret Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Morgan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Margaret Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Margaret Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.