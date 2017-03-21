Margaret Nolan, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Margaret Nolan, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Margaret Nolan, NP
Margaret Nolan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Margaret Nolan works at
Margaret Nolan's Office Locations
CUIMC/Presbyterian Hospital and Vanderbilt Clinic622 West 168th Street Floor 14, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
She did a wonderful job for us planning for my elderly aunt, when we lived so far away.
About Margaret Nolan, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Nolan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Nolan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Nolan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Margaret Nolan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Nolan.
