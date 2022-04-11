Margaret Sandler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Sandler, ARNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margaret Sandler, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Orchard, WA. They graduated from PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Margaret Sandler works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Urology Associates-port Orchard450 S Kitsap Blvd Ste 250, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Directions
-
2
Franciscan Medical Clinic - Port Orchard451 SW Sedgwick Rd Ste 220, Port Orchard, WA 98367 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Sandler?
Margaret is brilliant, she listens, asks questions, explains thoroughly and is impressively professional. She is a gift to the medical profession. The system needs more Margaret’s!
About Margaret Sandler, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1588701510
Education & Certifications
- PACIFIC LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Sandler accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Margaret Sandler using Healthline FindCare.
Margaret Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Sandler works at
13 patients have reviewed Margaret Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.