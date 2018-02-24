See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Huntington Station, NY
Margaret Smith, NP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
5.0 (3)
Margaret Smith, NP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Huntington Station, NY. 

Margaret Smith works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Margaret Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    New York University Huntington Medical G
    180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-200, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 425-2218

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Feb 24, 2018
    She is absolutely wonderful. I have been seeing her in place of the doctor for about 5 years now, especially since scheduling with her is so much easier. She is so sweet, very caring, she listens, answers any questions or concerns and makes you feel comfortable! She does everything the doctors do, except for deliver babies, unfortunately. But if you are worried about seeing a np instead of an actual obgyn, trust you are in good hands!!
    Breanna in Hunt Sta — Feb 24, 2018
    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144387556
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Margaret Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret Smith works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Huntington Station, NY. View the full address on Margaret Smith’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Margaret Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

