Margaret Stoneback, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.2 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Margaret Stoneback, PMHNP-BC

Margaret Stoneback, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Grand Junction, CO. 

Margaret Stoneback works at Monument Behavioral Counseling in Grand Junction, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Margaret Stoneback's Office Locations

    Monument Behavioral Counseling
    300 Main St Ste 201, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 812-7339

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychotherapy With Medication Management
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 27, 2021
    My daughter has been seeing Margaret on and off for three years. Margaret is knowledgeable, relatable, professional, and offers open and honest feedback regarding medications and mental health services
    Christine — Feb 27, 2021
    About Margaret Stoneback, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1720376007
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret Stoneback, PMHNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Stoneback is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret Stoneback has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret Stoneback works at Monument Behavioral Counseling in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Margaret Stoneback’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Margaret Stoneback. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Stoneback.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Stoneback, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Stoneback appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
