Margaret Sullivan, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Skokie, IL.
Skokie Gastro9650 Gross Point Rd Ste 3900, Skokie, IL 60076 (847) 962-6544
- Aetna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
So fortunate to have discovered fine Nurse Practitioner Margaret Sullivan, after loosing my treasured gyney of many years. Thank you Northshore University Health System.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1821016130
Margaret Sullivan accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Margaret Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.