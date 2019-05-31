Dr. Margaret Sutton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margaret Sutton, PHD
Overview
Dr. Margaret Sutton, PHD is a Psychologist in West Chester, PA.
Dr. Sutton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert J. Digiacomo Inc.1515 W Chester Pike Ste D2, West Chester, PA 19382 Directions (610) 692-2092
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sutton?
In the past few years, I have worked with several students with language-based learning differences. Earlier testing had no given an adequate picture of their needs, but Dr. Sutton’s assessment gave a more nuanced picture and helped me adjust the instruction to meet student needs. This created a positive outcome for the child. As an Academic Language Therapist, I have enjoyed working with Dr. Sutton because she is willing to engage the practitioner (with parental permission) to adjust intervention to improve success. I have referred parents to her for testing and they were quite happy with the results.
About Dr. Margaret Sutton, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1194906826
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sutton accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sutton works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sutton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sutton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sutton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sutton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.