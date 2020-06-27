Maggie Swiler, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maggie Swiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maggie Swiler, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Maggie Swiler, FNP
Maggie Swiler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Draper, UT. They graduated from Nursing School: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis | Master of Science in Nursing: Maryville University in St. Louis and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Maggie Swiler works at
Maggie Swiler's Office Locations
Lone Peak Internal Medicine74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 300, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5719
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Maggie has great people skills as well as great medical skills !
About Maggie Swiler, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871041574
Education & Certifications
- Nursing School: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis | Master of Science in Nursing: Maryville University in St. Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Maggie Swiler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Maggie Swiler accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maggie Swiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Maggie Swiler works at
46 patients have reviewed Maggie Swiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maggie Swiler.
