Overview of Maggie Swiler, FNP

Maggie Swiler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Draper, UT. They graduated from Nursing School: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis | Master of Science in Nursing: Maryville University in St. Louis and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.



Maggie Swiler works at Alta Internal Medicine in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.