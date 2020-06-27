See All Nurse Practitioners in Draper, UT
Maggie Swiler, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.9 (46)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Maggie Swiler, FNP

Maggie Swiler, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Draper, UT. They graduated from Nursing School: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis | Master of Science in Nursing: Maryville University in St. Louis and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.

Maggie Swiler works at Alta Internal Medicine in Draper, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Maggie Swiler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lone Peak Internal Medicine
    74 E Kimballs Ln Ste 300, Draper, UT 84020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5719

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lone Peak Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 46 ratings
    Patient Ratings (46)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 27, 2020
    Maggie has great people skills as well as great medical skills !
    Andy P — Jun 27, 2020
    About Maggie Swiler, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871041574
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nursing School: Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis | Master of Science in Nursing: Maryville University in St. Louis
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Maggie Swiler, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maggie Swiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Maggie Swiler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Maggie Swiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Maggie Swiler works at Alta Internal Medicine in Draper, UT. View the full address on Maggie Swiler’s profile.

    46 patients have reviewed Maggie Swiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maggie Swiler.

