Margaret Truyens, CNM
Overview of Margaret Truyens, CNM
Margaret Truyens, CNM is a Midwife in Cheverly, MD.
Margaret Truyens' Office Locations
UM Capital Region Medical Group2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
Christine Delima MD PA7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 260, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 497-9990
Family Health and Wellness Center5001 Silver Hill Rd Ste 202, Suitland, MD 20746 Directions (301) 618-2273
UM Capital Region Medical Group3001 Hospital Dr # H401, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Capital Region Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
About Margaret Truyens, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- 1851574131
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Truyens has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Truyens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Margaret Truyens. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Truyens.
