Margaret Wallace, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Margaret Wallace, APRN
Margaret Wallace, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Omaha, NE.
Margaret Wallace works at
Margaret Wallace's Office Locations
Alegent Creighton Clinic 81st and Center8141 W Center Rd Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 717-3000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
About Margaret Wallace, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124475439
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Wallace has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Wallace accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Wallace has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Wallace, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Wallace appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.