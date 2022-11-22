Margaret Woodward accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Woodward, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Margaret Woodward, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Culver City, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10866 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (310) 838-2738
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr Woodward for several years. I started my therapy after I lost my grandmother and mother within six weeks of each other. I was devastated and in a deep depression. Dr Woodward is so kind and understanding and she gave me the tools to deal with my depression and grief. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking therapy-especially therapy for grieving and depression. I'm so grateful for her help; she really helped me get through some very difficult times.
About Margaret Woodward, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598865412
