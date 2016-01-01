See All Family Doctors in Ely, MN
Margaret York-Jesme, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Margaret York-Jesme, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ely, MN. 

Margaret York-Jesme works at Essentia Health-Ely Clinic in Ely, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-Ely Clinic
    300 W Conan St, Ely, MN 55731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Margaret York-Jesme, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1164457727
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Essentia Health-Virginia

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margaret York-Jesme, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret York-Jesme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margaret York-Jesme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margaret York-Jesme works at Essentia Health-Ely Clinic in Ely, MN. View the full address on Margaret York-Jesme’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Margaret York-Jesme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret York-Jesme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret York-Jesme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret York-Jesme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

