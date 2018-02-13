Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margaret Zimmerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP
Overview
Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania.
Margaret Zimmerman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pacific office205 Lilly Rd NE Ste A2, Olympia, WA 98506 Directions (360) 459-4163
-
2
Pacific office2411 Pacific Ave Se, Olympia, WA 98501 Directions (360) 339-8225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margaret Zimmerman?
Very pleasant office and staff. Helpful and professional.
About Margaret Zimmerman, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1902834781
Education & Certifications
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Villanova University
Frequently Asked Questions
Margaret Zimmerman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Margaret Zimmerman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margaret Zimmerman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margaret Zimmerman works at
15 patients have reviewed Margaret Zimmerman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margaret Zimmerman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margaret Zimmerman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margaret Zimmerman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.