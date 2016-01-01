Dr. Margarette Dessources, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dessources is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarette Dessources, DNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Margarette Dessources, DNP
Dr. Margarette Dessources, DNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dessources' Office Locations
- 1 37 E 28th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 452-4657
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Margarette Dessources, DNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447654280
