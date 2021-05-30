See All Nurse Practitioners in Pembroke Pines, FL
Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC

Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Margarita Armas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    1571 N Palm Ave, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 859-5922

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Imaging Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Testing Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hormone Testing Chevron Icon
Hormone Therapy, Men Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
IV Rehydration Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adolescents Chevron Icon
Primary Care for Adults Chevron Icon
School Physicals Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sick Patient Care Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Management Chevron Icon
Weight Maintenance Chevron Icon
Wellness and Integrative Medicine Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Advantage
    • Health Net Federal Services
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oscar Health
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Self Pay
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447713292
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Keiser University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margarita Armas, ARNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margarita Armas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margarita Armas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Margarita Armas accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Margarita Armas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margarita Armas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margarita Armas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margarita Armas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margarita Armas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

