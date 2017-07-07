Margarita Borda, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margarita Borda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Margarita Borda, MS
Overview
Margarita Borda, MS is a Counselor in Coral Gables, FL.
Margarita Borda works at
Locations
-
1
Palermo Suites260 Palermo Ave, Coral Gables, FL 33134 Directions (305) 898-6607
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- Tricare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margarita Borda?
Maragarita is excellent! I have been able to get to the bottom of a lot of internal matters that I didn't even realize where still there - after so many years. She has been helping surpass a childhood trauma and also given me tools that allow me to identify why I react a certain way and how to surpass them. Highly recommended!
About Margarita Borda, MS
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1528315694
Education & Certifications
- Agape Network
- U W-Milwaukee, Wis
Frequently Asked Questions
Margarita Borda accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margarita Borda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margarita Borda works at
Margarita Borda speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Margarita Borda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margarita Borda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margarita Borda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margarita Borda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.