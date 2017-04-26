Dr. Margarita Gil, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margarita Gil, PHD
Dr. Margarita Gil, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Margarita Gil419 W 49th St Ste 218, Hialeah, FL 33012 Directions (305) 231-8787
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Love Dr. Gil, she's very attentive and always works with my schedule and accommodates me when I need to make an appointment to see her. She's been a tremendous help and I see my improvements in my daily activities.
- Clinical Psychology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1902084874
- University Of Miami/South Shore Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Miami
