See All Neurosurgeons in Bridgeport, CT
Margarita Kolitsas Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Margarita Kolitsas

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Margarita Kolitsas

Margarita Kolitsas is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. 

Margarita Kolitsas works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Margarita Kolitsas' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    2660 Main St Ste 219, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 332-4125
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Margarita Kolitsas?

    May 28, 2019
    I came in for poison Ivy and Margarita was so accomodating. I would definetely recomend her to all my friends and family. She has great bedside manor and really helped my through this itchy time in my life.
    — May 28, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Margarita Kolitsas
    How would you rate your experience with Margarita Kolitsas?
    • Likelihood of recommending Margarita Kolitsas to family and friends

    Margarita Kolitsas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Margarita Kolitsas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margarita Kolitsas.

    About Margarita Kolitsas

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326528670
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margarita Kolitsas is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margarita Kolitsas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margarita Kolitsas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margarita Kolitsas works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Bridgeport, CT. View the full address on Margarita Kolitsas’s profile.

    Margarita Kolitsas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margarita Kolitsas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margarita Kolitsas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margarita Kolitsas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Margarita Kolitsas?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.