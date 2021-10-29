See All Family Doctors in Crystal River, FL
Margie Leturno, ARNP

Family Medicine
4.9 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Margie Leturno, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crystal River, FL. 

Margie Leturno works at Bayfront Health Medical Group Crystal River, FL in Crystal River, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Health & Wellcare Services of Florida Inc
    5915 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 794-3872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 29, 2021
    Very good experience 1st time with her. Margie appears to be very knowledgeable, easy to talk to, explains so you can understand. I’m glad that she’s my primary.
    — Oct 29, 2021
    Photo: Margie Leturno, ARNP
    About Margie Leturno, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124384813
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margie Leturno, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margie Leturno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Margie Leturno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Margie Leturno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margie Leturno works at Bayfront Health Medical Group Crystal River, FL in Crystal River, FL. View the full address on Margie Leturno’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Margie Leturno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margie Leturno.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margie Leturno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margie Leturno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

