Margie Leturno, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Margie Leturno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Margie Leturno, ARNP
Overview
Margie Leturno, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Crystal River, FL.
Margie Leturno works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Health & Wellcare Services of Florida Inc5915 W Gulf To Lake Hwy, Crystal River, FL 34429 Directions (352) 794-3872
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Margie Leturno?
Very good experience 1st time with her. Margie appears to be very knowledgeable, easy to talk to, explains so you can understand. I’m glad that she’s my primary.
About Margie Leturno, ARNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1124384813
Frequently Asked Questions
Margie Leturno has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Margie Leturno accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Margie Leturno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Margie Leturno works at
28 patients have reviewed Margie Leturno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margie Leturno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margie Leturno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margie Leturno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.