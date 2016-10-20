See All Physicians Assistants in Fredericksburg, VA
Margo Bragg, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Margo Bragg, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Margo Bragg, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Fredericksburg, VA. 

Margo Bragg works at Rapphannock Family Physicians in Fredericksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rappahannock Family Physicians
    120 EXECUTIVE CENTER PKWY, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 374-5200
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Margo Bragg?

    Oct 20, 2016
    Margo was absolutely amazing. She took the time to really dig deep into what was going on. She has the best bedside manor and is incredibly personable. She made me feel 100% comfortable. She set up an amazing action plan towards an ultimate goal to make me healthy. I left my appointment with her feeling better than ever and highly optimistic. I would most certainly recommend her to everyone.
    Rebecca J in Spotsylvania, VA — Oct 20, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Margo Bragg, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Margo Bragg, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Margo Bragg to family and friends

    Margo Bragg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Margo Bragg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margo Bragg, PA-C.

    About Margo Bragg, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1255527404
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margo Bragg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Margo Bragg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margo Bragg works at Rapphannock Family Physicians in Fredericksburg, VA. View the full address on Margo Bragg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Margo Bragg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margo Bragg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margo Bragg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margo Bragg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Margo Bragg, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.