See All Nurse Practitioners in Chesapeake, VA
Margo Smith, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Margo Smith, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.8 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Margo Smith, FNP-C

Margo Smith, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chesapeake, VA. 

Margo Smith works at Western Branch Primary Care in Chesapeake, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Margo Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bon Secours Western Branch Primary Care
    2613 Taylor Rd Ste 201, Chesapeake, VA 23321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 738-1600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Asthma
Chronic Diseases
Arthritis
Asthma
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Margo Smith?

    May 03, 2021
    I recently had my first appointment with Margo Smith. It was my first telehealth visit but she made it feel like I was actually there. After seeing Barbara Schmming for the last 30 years, who was just the BEST, I didn't think I'd find someone so caring and thorough. I recommend Margo Smith and hope to be able to see her for the rest of my life.
    Cheryl — May 03, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Margo Smith, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Margo Smith, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Margo Smith to family and friends

    Margo Smith's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Margo Smith

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margo Smith, FNP-C.

    About Margo Smith, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851674170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Margo Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Margo Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Margo Smith works at Western Branch Primary Care in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Margo Smith’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Margo Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Margo Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margo Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margo Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Margo Smith, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.