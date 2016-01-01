Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadewalsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD
Overview
Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD is a Psychologist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Dr. Wadewalsh works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Margo Wade Walsh5209 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wadewalsh?
About Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- Female
- 1346320371
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wadewalsh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wadewalsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wadewalsh works at
Dr. Wadewalsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadewalsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadewalsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadewalsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.