Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD

Psychology
Accepting new patients

Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD is a Psychologist in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Dr. Wadewalsh works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Margo Wade Walsh
    5209 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Emotional Stress
Family Counseling
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Pain Management
Panic Attack
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Relaxation Therapy
Stress
Stress Management
    Insurance Accepted

    • Self Pay

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD
    About Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1346320371
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Margo Wadewalsh, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadewalsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadewalsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadewalsh works at Franciscan Surgical Associates at St. Anthony in Gig Harbor, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wadewalsh’s profile.

    Dr. Wadewalsh has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadewalsh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadewalsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadewalsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

