See All Nurse Practitioners in San Francisco, CA
Margot Munzel, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Margot Munzel, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Margot Munzel, NP

Margot Munzel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Francisco, CA. 

Margot Munzel works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Andre Tarin, NP
Andre Tarin, NP
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Sara Seeley, NP
Sara Seeley, NP
3.0 (2)
View Profile
Emily Youngblood, NPC
Emily Youngblood, NPC
0.0
View Profile

Margot Munzel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inner Sunset
    840 IRVING ST, San Francisco, CA 94122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 590-6140

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Margot Munzel?

Jan 20, 2020
Margot is very caring, attentive, and listens. She brings an energy to the appointment, and made me feel at ease to discuss my issues.
— Jan 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Margot Munzel, NP
How would you rate your experience with Margot Munzel, NP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Margot Munzel to family and friends

Margot Munzel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Margot Munzel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Margot Munzel, NP.

About Margot Munzel, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1619360807
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Margot Munzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Margot Munzel works at One Medical Group in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Margot Munzel’s profile.

Margot Munzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Margot Munzel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Margot Munzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Margot Munzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Margot Munzel, NP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.