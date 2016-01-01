Dr. Touris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Margot Touris, PHD
Overview
Dr. Margot Touris, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Northbrook, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 910 Skokie Blvd Ste 207B, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 564-3443
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Touris?
About Dr. Margot Touris, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568783074
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Touris has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.