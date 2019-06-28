Dr. Margretrose Dell'Osso, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dell'Osso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Margretrose Dell'Osso, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Margretrose Dell'Osso, PSY.D is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Clinical Neuropsychology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PsyD - Carlos Albizu University and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Dell'Osso works at
Locations
Making A Differnce For You, Inc.1900 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 435-3683Monday1:00pm - 9:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 9:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 9:00pmThursday1:00pm - 9:00pmFriday1:00pm - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dell'Osso?
Many of us have seen a therapist but never feel it’s a fit. Dr Dell’Osso was so kind and patient even picking up on my anxiety but more impressive was the guilt I was feeling for not being able to fix it myself. She also challenged the stigma of mental health issues even my fear I was going crazy. Her years of experience, she’s seen and heard it all. Give it a try, it helped me.
About Dr. Margretrose Dell'Osso, PSY.D
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1528157864
Education & Certifications
- PsyD - Carlos Albizu University
- Barry Univ
