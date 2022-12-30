Dr. Marguerite Gross, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Marguerite Gross, OD
Overview of Dr. Marguerite Gross, OD
Dr. Marguerite Gross, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
-
1
Eyecarecenter229 Crossroads Blvd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (844) 206-3423Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Dr. Marguerite Gross is a very knowledgeable and professional optometrist. She is personable and thoughtful. I have trusted her with my eye care for over 20 years and couldn’t be more please with her top notch care.
About Dr. Marguerite Gross, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1629027651
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.