See All Clinical Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mari Marks, PHD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mari Marks, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (3)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mari Marks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    6430 W Sunset Blvd Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 472-2523
  2. 2
    Mari Marks, PhD telehealth
    1800 Vine St Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 472-2523

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Marks?

    Sep 24, 2021
    I’ve been seeing Dr. Mari Marks for 1.5 years. Let’s just say, upon my first call (which I still remember) I thought ?? who is this amazing firecracker lovely human who see’s and understand me! I told her I saw her picture and read that she worked with artists/creatives. I came ready with an interview list to make sure this would be a fit. [Lezbehonest, I’ve always maxed out with therapists after 1 - 6 visits.] Needless to say, we made it past the 3 month hump, and Dr. Mari seriously had saved my life in more ways than one. She hears you, is honest, NON-Judgemental, LGBTQIA+ Friendly, open to learning, refers you to others when she see’s it’s necessary, and all around helps aid in mental health like no other. She’s hilarious, quirky, kind, comforting, knowledgeable, culturally aware and progressively learning, and I would not think of anyone else to refer in the LA/Hollywood área. Dr. Mari is a keeper and she accepted me with my insurance too! I can’t speak highly enough.
    Ijeoma O! [Hen•Hens] — Sep 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mari Marks, PHD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mari Marks, PHD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Marks to family and friends

    Dr. Marks' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Marks

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mari Marks, PHD.

    About Dr. Mari Marks, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003825290
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Dept. Of Human Services, State Of Nj Jr. Fellowship Program
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mari Marks, PHD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.