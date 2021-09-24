Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mari Marks, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mari Marks, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.

Locations
- 1 6430 W Sunset Blvd Ste 707, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (310) 472-2523
Mari Marks, PhD telehealth1800 Vine St Ste 100, Los Angeles, CA 90028 Directions (310) 472-2523
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Mari Marks for 1.5 years. Let’s just say, upon my first call (which I still remember) I thought ?? who is this amazing firecracker lovely human who see’s and understand me! I told her I saw her picture and read that she worked with artists/creatives. I came ready with an interview list to make sure this would be a fit. [Lezbehonest, I’ve always maxed out with therapists after 1 - 6 visits.] Needless to say, we made it past the 3 month hump, and Dr. Mari seriously had saved my life in more ways than one. She hears you, is honest, NON-Judgemental, LGBTQIA+ Friendly, open to learning, refers you to others when she see’s it’s necessary, and all around helps aid in mental health like no other. She’s hilarious, quirky, kind, comforting, knowledgeable, culturally aware and progressively learning, and I would not think of anyone else to refer in the LA/Hollywood área. Dr. Mari is a keeper and she accepted me with my insurance too! I can’t speak highly enough.
About Dr. Mari Marks, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1003825290
Education & Certifications
- Dept. Of Human Services, State Of Nj Jr. Fellowship Program
Frequently Asked Questions
