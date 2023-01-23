Maria Bailey, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Maria Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Maria Bailey, PA-C
Overview
Maria Bailey, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Freehold, NJ.
Maria Bailey works at
Locations
Freehold Medical Group3499 US Highway 9 Ste 2B, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 625-3166Friday9:00am - 6:00pm
Meridian Imaging27 S Cooks Bridge Rd Ste 2-3, Jackson, NJ 08527 Directions (732) 987-5545
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Maria Bailey has been my Primary Care professional for several years. Maria is an observant medical professional and she listens to her patients while asking questions based upon her medical observations and discussion with her patients. Maria also stays current and coordinates my care with all my medical specialists. Maria also has an exceptional bedside manner. I trust Maria completely and recommend her to anyone looking for a great primary care professional. She is the best.
About Maria Bailey, PA-C
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Maria Bailey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Maria Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Maria Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Maria Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Maria Bailey.
